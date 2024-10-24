Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola has recalled 26 million bottles from the Austrian market due to possible contamination with metal splinters from a broken filter.

The extensive 13-million-litre recall affects popular brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite and MezzoMix, and was initiated due to a technical error in production on October 23.

Austrian media reports indicate that a malfunctioning sieve may have allowed small metal fragments to contaminate the bottles, prompting the urgent recall. After consulting with the Vienna Market Authority, Coca-Cola officials issued a precautionary recall of its 0.5-litre PET lemonade products, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, and MezzoMix.

It affects products with best-before dates between February 4 and April 12, 2025.

Coca-Cola HBC Austria GmbH said in a statement obtained by Newsflash: "It cannot be ruled out that a very limited number of 0.5-litre PET bottles may contain small pieces of metal due to a technical error in production. We advise against consuming the potentially affected products due to a possible health risk.

"For this reason, we are recalling the above-mentioned products as a precautionary measure in close cooperation with the Austrian authorities. All other pack sizes and packaging or other brands are not affected by this recall.

"Consumers can return such a product to Austrian food retail outlets for a refund of the purchase price, even without presenting the receipt. We regret the incident and apologise to consumers for any inconvenience caused. This warning does not mean that the health risk was caused by the producer, manufacturer, importer or distributor."

