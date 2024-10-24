Land Rover stolen in London found in Siberian scrapyard 5,450 miles away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Land Rover that was stolen from London has finally been located – 5,450 miles away in a Siberian scrapyard in Russia.

This is according to the Russian authorities, with the video reportedly showing the Land Rover Discovery Sport in a scrapyard in Irkutsk, not far from the Russian border with Mongolia.

The images were obtained from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Irkutsk Region on Wednesday, 23rd October, along with a statement saying: "Police in Irkutsk have identified a car stolen in England and listed as wanted through Interpol channels.

"Employees of the National Central Bureau of Interpol at the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Irkutsk region identified a premium SUV that is internationally wanted.

"It was preliminarily established that during the registration of the 'Land Rover Discovery Sport' at the traffic police, where it bore foreign registration plates, an inspector questioned the legality of the vehicle's presence in Russia."

The Russian authorities added: "Exercising vigilance, police officers initiated an inspection of the vehicle. Staff from the regional Interpol unit confirmed that the car had been stolen from a resident of the United Kingdom. Law enforcement authorities in the United Kingdom have opened a criminal case regarding this matter, and the vehicle has been declared wanted via Interpol channels.

"A forensic vehicle examination, carried out by employees of the Forensic Centre of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Irkutsk region, showed that the vehicle's chassis and engine identification numbers had not been altered and were original.

"At present, co-operation has been established with British law enforcement authorities through Interpol. The vehicle has been impounded pending its return to the rightful owner."

