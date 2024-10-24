Brazilian influencer surprised as fan offers £7,000 to 'lick her sweaty feet after a workout'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former reality star Larissa Tomasia, who became famous for starring in the Brazilian version of 'The Farm' where participants are made to compete for a money prize while staying on a remote farm, stunned her 74,000 X followers when she shared a screenshot of the odd request.
The message, sent by a user titled 'virgin beta male loses', starts with: "Hello, I'll give you [BRL] 50 grand [GBP 6,770] if you let me lick your feet after a workout at the gym."
He then revealed that he would send the money before the event, and then they would agree on how everything would work: "I'll send you the money now, if you want. And then we'll arrange it without rushing, in secret."
The influencer shared the screenshot of the conversation on her own social network on Monday and wrote: "Guys? LOL".
In the comments, users mocked the enthusiastic fan. One commentator, titled 'fauzirux', said: "If he wants mine, just give me the contact lol."
User 'tuytamarcia' said: "I would like to know where you find these people, I would let him lick mine for half that money." And 'lvitacaolouquin' added: "What the hell is this that I just read lol."
Larissa, who also has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, revealed she is no stranger to bizarre messages from fans. She said this had been especially true after she left the reality show, and added: "I would like to ask that you please reflect a little more and put yourself in my shoes before sending me the messages you are sending me, because you are really going too far."
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.