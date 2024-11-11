Tributes have been pouring in for a UK tourist who tragically died while on holiday in Thailand.

Philip Howell, originally from Strathfoyle, Co Derry, Northern Ireland, died on November 6. McLaughlin Funeral Directors described him as the beloved son of Doris, loving partner of Julie, and cherished brother of Sharon, Jane, Sarah, and Megan, as well as a devoted uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Philip had been living in the Waterside area of Derry and was originally from the Strathfoyle area of Co Derry. Strathfoyle Community Association paid tribute, saying: "We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Philip Howell tragically while on holidays in Thailand on 6th of November 2024. May he rest in peace."

Many have left tributes to the late Derry man on social media. One user wrote: “A gentleman, you will be well missed Phil. Rest easy”.

A former work colleague described him as “a loved and truly respected member” of the team at Seagate Technology. The news was shared by the Strathfoyle Community Association and was received by messages of condolences from members of the local community.

Another tribute added: "Such a sound, decent fella...fond memories of our time at St Brecans...RIP Howelly...our thoughts and prayers are with you Sharon and all the family circle." McLaughlin Funeral Directors announced that wake and funeral arrangement will be available at a later date.