A teenager with a life-threatening allergy was killed by a peanut-laced dessert that hotel staff had assured him was safe.

Idris Qayyum, from west London, suffered a suspected fatal anaphylactic reaction to the cake he ate at a hotel restaurant while in Antalya, Turkey, in June. It was his first holiday without his family.

The 19-year-old had a severe peanut allergy, which had been diagnosed as a toddler and he had managed it well throughout his life. But late on the first evening of his week-long trip, he and his friend headed to their hotel's rooftop terrace where dessert platters were being served to guests.

Idris, who was studying to become an electrician, told waiters at the Marti Myra Hotel he had a severe peanut allergy in English and asked whether the desserts contained the allergen three times, his family say. Even after repeating his request on Google Translate, he was assured they were safe to eat.

But moments after consuming the cake, Idris began to feel nauseous and breathless and they both returned to their hotel room. Idris' friend urgently video called his mother, Ayeshah Bathia, who desperately shouted at emergency crews to administer the EpiPen as she watched them perform CPR on her son.

Less than 25 minutes later, however, his heart had stopped working and despite attempts to save him, he was declared dead. His family have now launched legal action against Love Holidays, claiming the package tour operator and its suppliers failed to provide correct information regarding food allergens and misled Idris.

Ms Bhatia told MailOnline: “Our lives have been shattered forever. To lose our son aged 19 is the worst tragedy any family could face. But to lose him in circumstances where we were not able to be there to help him is very hard to bear.

“As soon as the camera faced to turn him I could see him on the floor. I could see three staff members around him giving CPR and I knew it was really bad. I was extremely distressed, all my daughter and I could do was watch this over a video call.”

Idris had taken his EpiPen, Ms Bhatia said. But it is unclear why this did not prevent his death.

Idris' family say Love Holidays is liable for the negligence of its suppliers. If the company and their suppliers had exercised the due care to which Idris was entitled, he would not have suffered the allergic reaction which tragically claimed his life, they claim.

A Love Holidays spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Mr Qayyum’s passing and would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. The safety of our customers is our top priority and we are conducting a thorough investigation with the hotel involved as a matter of urgency. As Mr Qayyum’s family have now instructed lawyers, we are unable to provide any further comment.”