A man has shared photos of two nearly identical bottles of rum sent to him by a young man who had travelled to Bali a few years ago.

Colin Ahearn, who runs the 'Just Don't Drink Spirits in Bali' Facebook page, shared the photos on his page to educate and warn travellers on how to spot and avoid methanol-laced alcoholic drinks. The booze in the Bali-bought bottle appeared a lot lighter than a similar bottle of the same brand purchased in duty free.

Mr Ahearn said this is a key giveaway that it could be spiked with methanol. He wrote: “A couple of years back, I was contacted by a young fella in Bali. He said that he had bought a bottle of the Cap, he said it loomed too light.

“The Captain Morgans on the left was bought at a Mini Mart in Bali. Ole mate drank the Captain regularly and was very aware of what is should look like. He decided to contact me versus just drink it.

“Great move as it turns out. The lighter coloured bottle on the left was purchased at a mini mart in Bali. The darker bottle on the right was duty free leaving Bali. He took both bottles home to Melbourne if I recall, had a small taste of both, of course the lighter one didn't taste anything like it should. The right tasted fine.”

He added: “If that top layer that looks separated is actually methanol, then my guess would have been a case of blindness as a minimum. How safe do you think this would be?”.

Users were quick to comment on his post shocked at the pictures and praising Mr Ahearn for spreading awareness. One said: “That’s crazy. This shouldn’t be happening.” Another wrote: “That’s a different lid - not the same colour or even material. So scary that these people do this to others.”

Mr Ahearn posted the comparison shots in the wake of six backpackers dying from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos. Melbourne teenagers Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles, both aged 19, were among six foreign tourists who died after falling ill while holidaying in Vang Vieng, a popular tourist town 129km north of Vientiane. British lawyer Simone White, 28, two Danish women Anne-Sofie Orkild Coyman, 20, and Frela Vennervald Sorensen, 21, US man James Louis Hutson, 57, also died from after drinking contaminated drinks.

Police have arrested the owner of the factory identified as the suspected source of the Laos methanol poisoning. The manufacturing plant is located outside the capital city Vientiane and is understood to have been making the local Tiger Vodka and Tiger Whiskey.

The rundown factory has been shut down by authorities and the sale and consumption of Tiger Vodka and Tiger Whisky has been banned in the country since the deadly outbreak. The Ministry of Health's Department of Food and Drugs in Laos said the drinks will remain banned and the factory shut “until the manufacturer improves the factory production process to ensure safety and quality according to standards”, the ABC reported.