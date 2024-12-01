A young British man has tragically died after being found injured in a hotel lift shaft while on a family holiday in Antalya, Turkey.

Tyler Kerry, a 20-year-old labourer from Basildon, Essex, was discovered early Friday morning at the bottom of the lift shaft in his hotel. Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler was on holiday with his girlfriend Molly and his grandparents, Colette and Ray. Described by his family as a "lovely young man," Tyler was known for his maturity, compassion, and devotion to his loved ones.

His uncle, Alex Price, has since launched a GoFundMe to cover the unforeseen expenses of his funeral and memorial service as the family is seeking a full investigation into the circumstances of Tyler’s death.

He wrote: “I'm raising funds for my nephew Tyler who has suddenly passed away in tragic circumstances whilst on a family holiday in Antalya, Turkey. He was just 20 years old. A young man full of personality, kindness and compassion with his whole life ahead of him.

“He was completely devoted to his family and girlfriend Molly. We are all absolutely devastated. Tyler had travel insurance which will hopefully cover the cost of bringing him home.

“We are asking for any donations towards the unforseen costs of dealing with the consequences of such a tragic incident, particularly the inevitable costs of laying Tyler to rest and ensuring he has a fitting and respectful funeral/memorial. Any financial support at this difficult time will be gratefully received on behalf of the family. Thank you in advance for your kindness and consideration.”

According to his uncle, Tyler was thinking about moving in together with his girlfriend, adding that the couple were “very settled”.

The family is now working with the British consular in Antalya and a TUI representative to repatriate Tyler’s body to the UK, which they hope to complete by Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office said: “We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey.”