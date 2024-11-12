British woman, 38, dies in Turkey after surgeon "walks out" of £7,000 BBL operation halfway through
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hayley Dowell, 38, had spent £7,000 on a series of operations, including a Brazilian bum lift (BBL) and liposuction. But while recovering afterwards at the BHT Clinic in Istanbul, she suffered an embolism and died.
Husband Neil Dowell had flown out to Turkey with her, and told an inquest at Winchester Coroner’s Court that Hayley had not been properly informed of the risks involved. Furthermore, her operation - which was meant to take six hours - was done in just 90 minutes.
According to the Sun, he told the court: “The surgeon left halfway through the operation and left the anaesthetist to do the job. You can't do both at the same time.
“There was not any risk outlined to her.”
Coroner Nicholas Walker will be conducting a full investigation into the circumstances around Hayley’s death - and the information she received. Adjourning the case until January next year, Walker is also writing Prevention of Future Deaths report to help stop this sort of tragedy repeating itself.
The Foreign Office says 28 British people have died after having cosmetic surgery in Turkey since 2019.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.