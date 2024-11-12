Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has died after her surgeon walked out halfway through an operation, an inquest has heard.

Hayley Dowell, 38, had spent £7,000 on a series of operations, including a Brazilian bum lift (BBL) and liposuction. But while recovering afterwards at the BHT Clinic in Istanbul, she suffered an embolism and died.

Husband Neil Dowell had flown out to Turkey with her, and told an inquest at Winchester Coroner’s Court that Hayley had not been properly informed of the risks involved. Furthermore, her operation - which was meant to take six hours - was done in just 90 minutes.

38-year-old Hayley Dowell died after undergoing cosmetic surgery in a Turkish clinic. | Facebook

According to the Sun, he told the court: “The surgeon left halfway through the operation and left the anaesthetist to do the job. You can't do both at the same time.

“There was not any risk outlined to her.”

Coroner Nicholas Walker will be conducting a full investigation into the circumstances around Hayley’s death - and the information she received. Adjourning the case until January next year, Walker is also writing Prevention of Future Deaths report to help stop this sort of tragedy repeating itself.

The Foreign Office says 28 British people have died after having cosmetic surgery in Turkey since 2019.