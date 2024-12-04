A football fan has been found dead after being an accusation of making a racist gesture towards a player.

The fan, who has not been named by police, was wanted after accusations that a Warrington FC player was a victim of racist abuse at the club’s clash with Chester FC last Saturday (November 30). According to Cheshire Constabulary, they had been alerted about the allegations and had begun an investigation.

Both clubs are in the National League North, the sixth tier of the English football league pyramid, with their match ending 1-1 at the weekend. Officers had identified a person they wished to speak to in connection with the incident.

Cheshire Constabulary also planned to speak with the suspect at a “later date” but he was found dead at an address in Flintshire, Wales, on Sunday, December 1. There are no suspicious circumstances around the incident.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “During the match between Warrington FC and Chester FC on Saturday, November 30 police were made aware of a racially aggravated public order offence. The suspect was identified and was due to be spoken to at a later date about the matter.

“Sadly, the man was reported to have died at an address in Flint on Sunday, December 1. There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner. The matter has been referred to the IOPC in line with standard procedure.”

The incident has now been placed into the hands of the FA, which has taken the reins of the investigation.