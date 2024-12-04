Brighton’s talismanic attacker Kaoru Mitoma was seen struggling with an injury after last week’s clash with Southampton.

The Japanese international was on the scoresheet for the south coast derby, which saw the Seagulls get a 1-1 draw against Saints, as Flynn Downes bagged an equaliser. But after the game, Mitoma was clearly in pain.

It comes ahead of the toughest part of the Premier League season in terms of fixture congestion; Brighton are back in action tomorrow (November 13) against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

But questions remain about whether Mitoma will feature - he’s been one of Brighton’s best players this season and it looks like a race against time to be fit for the game. The 27-year-old is currently flagged as injured on Fantasy Premier League, with a reported 75 per cent chance of playing.

In a press conference after the Southampton game, manager Fabian Hurzeler said: “We have to wait. I don’t think it is a big issue and we try to get them available for the next game.

“When a team presses you man-to-man, it’s not too easy to control the game. We tried to find the way. We managed it in the first-half but not in the second-half.

“We should be disappointed because we wanted to win at home, to present the fans another win, and we weren’t able to. It’s part of the process, we have to keep going and winning these games.”