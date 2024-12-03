Spurs injury update: When are Van de Ven, Romero & Solanke returning? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Spurs fans are getting their hopes up after Mickey Van de Ven posts an update on Instagram.

Tottenham fans will know only too well that Mickey Van de Ven last played for Spurs in their Carabao Cup win over Manchester City back in October. He unfortunately picked up a hamstring injury in the match, However, he has recently been back in training in the gym at Hotspur Way.

After Tottenham’s draw with Fulham, Ange Postecoglou made reference to both Romero and Van de Ven and said regarding Romero that “He’s getting closer but he still hasn’t trained with the team. So, him and Micky are still working with sports science staff. So, hopefully, not too far away.”

However, although Postecoglou was reticent in providing too much information when it came to both Romero and Van de Ven, Mickey Van de Ven posted photographs of himself recently on Instagram with the caption: “On the way.”

Will Romero be available to play for Spurs’s match against Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium?

Romero has not been able to play since November as he has been suffering with a toe injury but when asked if he could return for the forthcoming match, Postecoglou said: "Potentially."

When is Dominic Solanke set to return?

Dominic Solanke did not take part in Tottenham’s draw against Fulham due to an illness. He had arrived to take part but fell sick before kick off. Postecoglou was also asked about the likelihood of Solanke taking part in the Bourremouth match and The Standard reported that he said: "We sent him home and hopefully he'll make a full recovery and be ready to go for the next one."