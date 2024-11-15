Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea and Tottenham are said to both have their eyes set on a Premier League defender.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England picked up a vital 3-0 win over Greece in the Nations League last night - in the wake of the Three Lions’ victory, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around the Premier League today.

Two of the league’s big six - Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur - want to sign a young defender, but he will not come cheap. As things stand, he has a price tag on his head of £50 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are looking to give a Chelsea flop another chance, as Eagles head coach Oliver Glasner is rumoured to be ready to bring him to Selhurst Park on loan.

Chelsea and Tottenham want Bournemouth’s Ilya Zabarnyi

Both Chelsea and Tottenham could lock horns in the upcoming January transfer window, as they are both thought to be interested in a move for Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi.

This is according to a report from CaughtOffside, who note that Spurs are long time admirers of the 22 year old. Nevertheless, Enzo Maresca is said to be a ‘huge fan’ of Zabarnyi’s and wants to add him to the Blues’ squad.

Spurs are struggling for depth at the back this season, with injuries plaguing their backline - Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have both spent spells on the sidelines. As such, bringing Zabarnyi on board would be an excellent way to fill out their defensive ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this season, Zabarnyi has made 11 Premier League appearances, but has yet to score a goal or register an assist. He has played in every minute of every game of the Cherries’ league campaign thus far in 2024/25. Such reliability could be just what Spurs need - unless Chelsea can beat the Lilywhites to the punch.

Crystal Palace could launch effort to sign Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk on loan in January

Crystal Palace have been linked with a surprise move for Chelsea flop Mykhailo Mudryk, according to a recent report from Football Transfers. The move would not see him leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis - instead, the Eagles will look to forge a loan move for the Ukrainian international.

Despite coming into the 2024/25 season under the guidance of a new manager, Mudryk’s fortunes at Chelsea have shown little signs of changing. While he has performed well in the Europa Conference League, scoring two goals in three games, he has yet to score a goal or register an assist in the Premier League so far in the current campaign.

Mudryk arrived at Chelsea with plenty of hype in 2023, but has so far yet to realise his potential. He signed for Chelsea for an initial fee of £62 million, though this could rise to £89 million with potential add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace, meanwhile, have had a difficult start to the season. They are currently 18th in the Premier League table, having amassed just seven points from 11 games. Bringing a player such as Mudryk on board could be just what they need right now - a statement signing to raise the dressing room’s spirits.