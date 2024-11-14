Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video appearing to show suspended Premier League referee David Coote snorting white powder is being taken “very seriously” by the referees’ body.

Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) suspended Coote and is investigating the official, along with the Football Association, over comments he is alleged to have made about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and the club in previous video footage.

On Wednesday evening, another video appeared on the Sun’s website which it said showed Coote - who has also been suspended by UEFA - snorting white powder during this summer’s Euros in Germany, where he was officiating.

A PGMOL spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation.

Referee David Coote has been suspended pending an investigation.

“David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage.”

The Sun said the video was taken on July 6, which is the day after the Euro 2024 quarter-final clash between Portugal and France, for which Coote was an assistant VAR.

A statement from UEFA said: “The UEFA Referees Committee immediately suspended David Coote until further notice on November 11 - in advance of the upcoming round of UEFA matches - when it became aware of his inappropriate behaviour.”

The previous video footage, appearing to show Coote making highly derogatory remarks about Klopp, including reference to the German’s nationality, and the Anfield outfit, began circulating online on Monday. He was subsequently suspended by PGMOL pending a full investigation, and the FA then said it was also investigating the matter.

The FA has the power to investigate remarks made in a private context and it is understood part of its investigation will centre on whether remarks about Klopp’s nationality constitutes an aggravated breach of its misconduct rules.