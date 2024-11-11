Referee David Coote has been suspended pending an investigation after a video was posted on social media which appears to show him using highly offensive language about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Mirror, Coote is understood to have accepted that the viral video in which he appears is genuine but he reportedly he does not recall the content of the discussion, recorded several years ago.

In it,Coote is asked for his views on a Liverpool match where he has just been the fourth official, and describes them as “s***”. He then uses an offensive term to describe Klopp, and asked why he felt that way,Coote says the German had “a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown” and had accused him of lying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have got no interest in speaking to someone who’s f****** arrogant, so I do my best not to speak to him,”Coote says.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited said in a statement: “DavidCoote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”

Klopp left Liverpool in the summer after almost a decade in charge. Coote was the official for the Reds’ most recent Premier League game – a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Referee David Coote has been suspended pending an investigation

Klopp was critical that Coote, as VAR, had failed to award Liverpool a penalty in a match against Arsenal last season when Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard’s hand made contact with the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coote judged that Odegaard handled the ball as he sought to maintain his balance and did not advise on-field official Chris Kavanagh to review the incident.

Klopp said after the match: “I am pretty sure someone will come to explain it to me why it was not a handball but I don’t know how? I don’t say that the ref can see it because I don’t know where he was in that moment. But how can a guy in an office see that and not come to the conclusion that maybe, possibly, it could be worth the referee having another look?”

Coote was also the VAR in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in October 2020 when Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford inflicted a season-ending injury on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Pickford was not sent off for the challenge and did not face retrospective action because, under Football Association rules, that can only happen if an incident was not seen either at the time or when it was reviewed by VAR.

It is understood Liverpool are aware of the video but in light of an investigation being launched do not feel it would be appropriate to comment. Klopp’s representatives have yet to comment.