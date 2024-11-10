Chelsea star Cole Palmer has issued a new injury update amid speculation over hit fitness for today’s highly-anticipated clash against Arsenal.

The 22-year-old Chelsea star has impressed both fans and rivals alike with his performances since the start of the season, but his involvement in a crucial Premier League clash is in question after a horror injury last weekend. Palmer was on the receiving end of a brutal tackle from Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez during the the Blues match against Man Utd at Old Trafford last weekend.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca blasted the Man Utd centre-bank for the challenge, claiming that he “just wanted to go after the player” when striking his knee. While Martinez escaped the incident with a yellow card, Palmer suffered a knock to his knee.

The youngster missed training with the team earlier this week and has been undergoing treatment in a race to get him match-fit for the upcoming Arsenal clash on Sunday, November 10 at Stamford Bridge. Earlier this week, Marcesa said in an update before the team’s Conference League match against Armenian side Noah, which they eventually won 8-0: "Cole is getting better, but because he can walk and have dinner doesn’t mean he is completely fit.

“He is getting better and we still have two days to prepare for the game. Hopefully, we can have him for a session – at least on Saturday – and then we take a decision."

Palmer himself has now issued a major update, posting an image of himself wearing a cold compression wrap on his knee. One eagle-eyes fan hoped that Palmer was sending a message to fans, saying: “It literally says on it GAME READY.”

The final decision is set to be made when starting XIs are released later today, Chelsea fans will be hoping that their talisman, who has scored seven goals so far this season, will be back on the pitch soon.

Chelsea host close rivals Arsenal for a London derby at Stamford Bridge at 4,30pm on Sunday, November 10, with only goal difference placing Cheslea above the Gunners in the table Premier League currently.