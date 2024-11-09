After a packed week of European action, the Premier League returns on Saturday with two title contenders facing important tests, the season’s underdogs looking to continue their unbeaten streak, and a massive clash at the bottom. Here’s what to look out for this weekend.

City and Arsenal face important tests

Poor Pep Guardiola - he’s not having it all his way at the moment. City have now lost three successive games, including a particularly poignant defeat at the hands of incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim earlier this week. If they lose away at Brighton on Saturday, it will be the only time the Spaniard has lost four games in a row in his entire career.

Pep Guardiola will bring his Manchester City team to the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Are City still the likely winners of that encounter? Of course, but don’t count the Seagulls out.

They’ve certainly been inconsistent, failing to get all three points from clashes with Wolves and Ipswich but recording wins over United, Spurs, and Newcastle. One thing they promise is goals: even Liverpool (who have the best defensive record so far in the league last season) couldn’t keep a clean sheet against Brighton last week. They have scored in all of their last six Premier League games, and with City’s defence uncharacteristically leaky at the moment, they’ll be optimistic about keeping that streak going.

Another title contender starting to sweat could be Arsenal. They are without a win in three Premier League games, have slipped to fifth in the table, and this weekend make the short trip to Chelsea. The Blues are level on points with them and ahead on goal difference, giving this clash added weight. Any advantage Arsenal might have claimed from an extra rest day before this fixture is dented somewhat by the fact that Chelsea played a heavily rotated team on Thursday night.

However, Enzo Maresca might be without his biggest gun in Cole Palmer. After missing training this week, Maresca told reporters the forward is “getting better” from an injury picked up at Old Trafford and a decision will be taken on his fitness by Saturday. There could also be a heavier role for Martin Ødegaard, who made his return from injury off the bench this week and who Mikel Arteta has confirmed is available - this would be a massive boost to the Gunners’ midfield, particularly with Declan Rice ruled out.

That blockbuster will end the weekend, kicking off at 16:30 on Sunday.

Look to Brentford, Newcastle, and Tottenham for goals

If you’re less bothered about the big names and more interested in seeing some goals, London has some good fixtures for you this weekend. Brentford have scored against every team except Liverpool so far this season (who, again, have the league’s best defensive record) and they host Arsenal or City haters’ favourite team, Bournemouth. The Cherries have been causing upsets left, right, and centre lately and Andoni Iraola has them playing football that is very pleasing to the neutral eye.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa of Brentford celebrate at the end of the Premier League match against Ipswich Town | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

These two sides are separated by two points in the table, so Brentford have a chance to leapfrog - while Bournemouth could solidify their standing in the top half. Their two contests last season were tightly fought affairs, with an early meeting in September ending in a 2-2 stalemate and a clash in May featuring all three goals after the 86th minute. This is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Further north in the capital, Tottenham - fresh from a disappointing performance and loss to Galatasaray in the Europa League - host a struggling but valiant Ipswich. The Tractor Boys have put in some respectable performances so far, including against Aston Villa, Brighton, and even in their 2-0 opening loss to Liverpool, but they’re yet to be rewarded with a win.

They were agonisingly close last weekend, with Liam Delap’s second-half finish cancelled out by a stoppage-time equaliser from Leicester. Spurs, meanwhile, are having what can only be described as a Spursy season. They’ve recorded convincing wins over Everton, Manchester United, and West Ham and knocked Manchester City out of the league cup - but they’ve also managed to throw away a two-goal lead to lose to Brighton, lost to Crystal Palace, and put in some fairly unconvincing displays in the Europa League.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have not kept a clean sheet at home in the league since August. They’ll still be clear favourites for this clash - but Ipswich fans will want to see their side give the Lilywhites at least a scare.

Forest seek to continue unbeaten streak in Chris Wood derby

The surprise package of this season is undoubtedly Nottingham Forest. They sit third, have just collected the Manager and Player of the Month awards for Nuno Espirito Santo and Chris Wood, and have a chance this weekend to take a crack at one of only two teams to beat them this campaign: Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s men knocked the Trees out of the league cup in August, and other than a 1-0 defeat to Fulham, it’s their only loss of the season.

Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates with teammate Anthony Elanga after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match against Leicester City | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Since that meeting, Forest have climbed to eight league places and four points ahead of the Magpies, who have dropped points in four of their last five league fixtures. Newcastle will see this as a chance to build momentum from their narrow win over Arsenal last week, while for Forest it’s an opportunity to get revenge for that league cup encounter and to keep pace with the leading pack.

The fixture is also a chance for ex-Newcastle man and reigning Premier League Player of the Month Chris Wood to show his old club just what they’re missing - the City Ground looks a tough place to go at the moment.

Liverpool ready to bring Villa back down to earth

After an impressive start to the season, the last fortnight has seen Unai Emery’s Aston Villa falter. They’re in the Bournemouth victim club too, having drawn 1-1 with them two weeks ago, and haven’t won a game since - Crystal Palace knocked them out of the league cup, they lost 4-1 away at Spurs, and their unbeaten start to the Champions League was halted by Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday night | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Now they face a huge test: league leaders Liverpool at Anfield. Arne Slot’s men have eight wins from ten matches, have only conceded six goals, and put four past reigning Bundesliga champions Leverkusen this week. Liverpool go into this match as clear favourites, helped by having an extra rest day on Villa and not having had to travel abroad for their midweek game.

Having been in dreamland after their unbeaten first three games in the Champions League and some promising wins in the Premier League, Villa’s last few matches have exposed that the unfamiliar burden of European competition could be impacting their performances. If they continue on this trajectory against Liverpool on Saturday night, it could be a very chastening scoreline for the Villans.

Elsewhere: a key clash at the bottom, Ruud’s final game in charge of United, and another London derby

The weekend’s remaining three fixtures include a potentially crucial encounter in the midlands when Wolves and Southampton - separated by a single point at the bottom - meet at Molineux.

Gary O’Neil and Russell Martin are both having torrid starts to the season, with the Saints finally having their first win over Everton last week and Wolves still without one. Much has been made of Martin’s playing style, which has been seen by some as too naive for the top flight, but last weekend’s result proves they can beat teams with their possession-heavy football.

Meanwhile, there’s little to be positive about for Wolves. They’ve conceded 27 - the worst in the league by some margin - and though a late fightback at Brighton two weeks ago showed their spirit, it’s yet to pay off in terms of points. That fixture is at 3pm on Saturday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy | Getty Images

It’s Ruud van Nistelrooy’s final game in interim charge of Manchester United on Sunday at 2pm when they host Leicester - who he has already beaten 5-2 in the league cup. The game is a must-win for United, who remain stuck in the bottom half of the table before the arrival of Ruben Amorim during the international break.

Finally, 3pm on Saturday sees another London derby when stragglers Crystal Palace host a Fulham side who are in the ascendancy and will almost certainly see the fixtures as one where they can take all three points.