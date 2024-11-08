European action for three English teams last night saw a record-breaking victory, a losing streak ended, and a match of the greatest highs and lows for one youngster.

Amad shines as United finally return to winning ways in Europe

A win last night against Greek champions PAOK was non-negotiable for Ruud van Nistelrooy in his penultimate game in charge of Manchester United. The Red Devils were overwhelming favourites in the tie as they sought a first win in European competitions since October 2023, but a lethargic first half called the result into question.

Two-goal Amad was the standout star against PAOK and it would be hugely unfair if he wasn't rewarded with another start | AFP via Getty Images

It wasn’t until the second half that United kicked into gear and a relentless start after the break was rewarded with a looping headed opener for Amad Diallo on 50 minutes. Having struggled for starts in the last games under Erik ten Hag, the Ivorian was clearly keen to impress any incoming managers who might be watching - and he did so in style for his second.

Spotting a PAOK defender taking one too many touches in the back line, Amad wrestled the ball from him outside the penalty area and drove inside before curling his effort in at the far post. After the final whistle, Van Nistelrooy told the media the 22-year-old was United best player in the first half before “winning us the game” in the second.

"The second goal had everything in it that is Diallo," the Dutchman commented. "He fought to win the ball off the defender, then pushed through to take the shot and had the quality to bend it around the goalkeeper. He is a great character and a hard worker.”

United were far from their best last night, but Amad has just handed Ruben Amorim his first selection headache - fans will almost certainly be keen to see the youngster handed greater responsibility, but how will he fit into the Portuguese’s system?

Chelsea’s flood of goals drowns Noah in Conference League

It was never going to be a fair fight in the Conference League last night. FC Noah ply their trade in the Armenian Premier League, were only founded in 2017, and have a combined squad value of roughly £6.5m. That’s about as much as Chelsea paid for the right foot of Mykhailo Mudryk, who was one of the starters from Chelsea’s £800m squad.

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo celebrates scoring the opening goal with Enzo Fernandez during the UEFA Europa Conference League game against FC Noah at Stamford Bridge last night | Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

It’s unsurprising that the Blues ran riot at Stamford Bridge, putting eight goals past their helpless opponents and conceding none. The result was a new record win in the Conference League, and the worry is that it makes a mockery of the competition. Running an eye down the league table, it’s hard to see who can realistically challenge a squad with Chelsea’s depth. Behind them at the top of the table are Legia Warszawa, Jagiellonia Białystok, SK Rapid Wien, and Vitória S.C.

Chelsea are used to playing the best teams in the Premier League and, to their credit, have been performing well under Enzo Maresca this season. Even though their squad for European competitions leaves out the likes of Cole Palmer, players such as João Félix, Christopher Nkunku, and Marc Guiu still feature. With this depth of players, Oddschecker.com has them as 10/11 favourites to take the trophy - and it’s hard to argue with that.

Striker sees glory and then red as 10-man Spurs defeated by Galatasaray

The only unsuccessful English team in Europe last night were Tottenham, who were undone by a second-half red card and Victor Osimhen brace in Turkey against Galatasaray. Ange Postecoglou’s lineup featured plenty of A-listers like Son Heung-min, James Maddison, and Brennan Johnson - but the Australian also opted to hand starts to usual squad players such as Fraser Forster in net and youngsters Archie Gray and Will Lankshear.

Will Lankshear celebrates scoring Tottenham Hotspur’s first goal against Galatasaray in Turkey - before being sent off | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Though the match started poorly for Spurs, conceding a Yunus Akgün goal in the sixth minute, Lankshear was in dreamland in the 18th when he slotted home for his first Spurs goal. They were back level - but that was before Victor Osimhen got going. The 25-year-old, on loan from Napoli after moves to Saudi Arabia or the Premier League didn’t materialise, scored a quickfire brace before halftime to restore and extend Galatasaray’s advantage.

It would always be an uphill battle in the second half, and it only became more so when Lankshear’s dream night turned sour. He was dismissed in the 60th minute after two yellow cards.

Though Postecoglou threw the bench at the game, bringing on Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Matar Sarr, and Rodrigo Bentancur, it wasn’t enough. Solanke pulled one back for the visitors with twenty minutes remaining, but 3-2 didn’t flatter Galatasaray. If anything, it flattered Spurs slightly - they conceded 28 shots, of which 10 on target (demonstrating that the score could have been much different if not for some poor finishing by Galatasaray), and only had five shots of their own, of which three were on target.

Spurs are still on track to qualify for the next round, but there are certainly areas to improve if they’re to go on a deep run into the competition.