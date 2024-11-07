It had been a strong start for most of the four Premier League teams battling it out in Europe’s top competition this year, but this week saw a change in fortunes.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before matchday 4, it was an all-English top three in the new Champions’ League table with Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester City standing unbeaten while Arsenal were in 9th place (just outside the automatic progression zone).

Overall, it was a great start to the European campaign for three of the Premier League’s four competitors - but this week saw a major change in fortunes for three of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pep’s City hit new low - against United’s incoming boss

Granted, any talk of a ‘new low’ for Manchester City needs a caveat. They’re still likely to secure automatic progression to the next round, are only two points off the summit of the Premier League, and are really doing just fine - by most clubs’ standards. But by their standards, their recent performances are worrying.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP celebrates after scoring against Manchester City | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Having lost 2-1 to Bournemouth in the league on Saturday, Guardiola’s side really needed a win to steady the ship in midweek, and not least because they knew both sides of Manchester would be tuning in. The game against City was Ruben Amorim’s last home match in charge of Sporting before taking charge of Manchester United - and if Sporting’s fans were happy with Tuesday’s result, the only supporters who might have been even more delirious were United’s.

The game looked routine for City at first as they took the lead through Phil Foden after only four minutes and ran riot for the rest of the first half, with Erling Haaland coming close to extending their lead several times only to be thwarted by keeper Franco Israel. They were made to regret those missed chances - deeply. Europe’s form striker Viktor Gyökeres equalised just before halftime and Maximiliano Araújo gave Sporting a shock lead a minute after the restart.

The collapse that followed from City was something to behold for both the Sporting supporters packing out the Estádio José Alvalade and the United fans gleefully glued to their screens. Gyökeres was gifted a second from the penalty spot after a poor challenge by Josko Gvardiol, giving Sporting a two-goal cushion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that, things went from bad to worse - a handball in the box gave Haaland a prime opportunity to bring City back into the match, but he rattled his spotkick off the crossbar. To add insult to injury, Matheus Nunes conceded another penalty by bringing down Geny Catamo with ten minutes remaining - and Gyökeres thundered it home to complete his hattrick.

That result sees City drop to 10th in the European table - but more worryingly, it’s the first time they have conceded four goals in a Champions League game since Guardiola’s first season in charge and the first time they have lost three successive games since April 2018.

Is it time for them to start panicking and United fans to start getting carried away? Probably not yet. City don’t tend to find their best gear until the second half of the season and when they get some players back from injury, this will bolster them further and possibly return them to their normal heady heights. However, it was probably the best pre-introduction Amorim could have had to the Premier League.

Slot’s Liverpool continue to cruise with victory over Alonso’s Leverkusen

Considering Arne Slot’s stellar start at Anfield, it’s unlikely that any Liverpool supporters were looking wistfully at the opposition dugout on Tuesday night when Xabi Alonso visited with Leverkusen. However, the poignancy for both managers couldn’t be ignored. Alonso is a popular figure with most of the Anfield faithful and was reportedly considered to replace Jürgen Klopp after taking Leverkusen to a historic Bundesliga title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield | Carl Recine/Getty Images

A first European loss for Slot might have raised a few eyebrows - but they stayed firmly where they were. Liverpool remained their calm, collected, and convincing selves, netting four goals and conceding none. It took until the second half to break the scoring seal but they eventually swept Alonso’s team aside easily, with Cody Gakpo’s goal coming in the midst of a Luis Díaz hattrick.

Slot’s impact on Díaz, whose treble was the first of his professional career and came from the less familiar number 9 position, is just one way he has breathed a new lease of life into the already-strong side he inherited from Klopp.

The result means that Liverpool have quietly progressed to the top of both the Champions League and Premier League, and are the only team to win all their games so far in the former. Is this a new manager bounce - or the start of something much bigger?

Aston Villa’s unbeaten start ends after bizarre handball penalty

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa were absolutely flying in their first ever Champions League campaign, but were brought back down to earth on their trip to Club Brugge on Wednesday. Despite opportunities for Ollie Watkins and John McGinn, Brugge were largely the better side - but it took a gift from Tyrone Mings to put them ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrone Mings | Getty Images

A few minutes into the second half, the defender marked his Champions League debut, and one of his first matches back after a nightmarish ACL injury, with a nightmare mistake. Seemingly not having realised Emi Martinez had taken his goalkick and the ball was in play, Mings simply picked it up and rolled it back to him - a stonewall handball in the most unfortunate of circumstances.

By the laws of the game, the decision to award a penalty was clear - although Villa will feel aggrieved that a similar incident didn’t result in a penalty against Arsenal in the competition last year. Post-match, Emery described the incident as “completely strange” and “the biggest mistake we’ve made in my career as a coach”.

Mings’ teammate Ezri Konsa questioned the officials’ decision, pointing out that if the incident was to be considered a deliberate handball then Mings should have received a second yellow card.

"I just saw the players running to the ref and saying [it was a] handball," he added. "It was one of those ones. It kills the game. It's 0-0. If it is deliberate, he needs to get a second yellow. He's on a yellow already, so why not send him off for that? It's a mistake, but it's not a mistake that we want to make."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result sees Villa drop to eighth in the table, just inside the automatic qualification places. If they keep up their overall strong form, this result doesn’t need to be anything other than an unfortunate blip - but if they face further slip-ups, it could be one that haunts Mings for some time.

Arsenal lose on painful night for Mikel Merino

A trip to the San Siro in the Champions League is always a tricky prospect, so a 1-0 loss for Arsenal is hardly an upset. However, it marks their third loss in six games and the manner in which they conceded has once again frustrated fans.

After a disappointing loss to Newcastle on the weekend, this game was a chance for the Gunners to get back on track. Though they looked slightly more creative and morale was boosted by Martin Ødegaard’s return to the bench, Arteta’s side missed the injured Declan Rice and couldn't find a way through Inter’s defence.

Inter Milan's Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer makes a save in front of Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino | Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

They were undone in stoppage time of the first half when Mehdi Taremi’s flick in the box hit Mikel Merino’s hand and the referee pointed to the spot. Hakan Çalhanoğlu made no mistake in his spot kick and that turned out to be the only goal of the game, with Arsenal coming close to an equaliser through Kati Havertz but ultimately losing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arteta told TNT Sports after the match that his side were “very harshly done by”, referring not only to the penalty decision given against Merino but also one he felt should have gone the Spaniard’s way earlier. Yann Sommer came off his line to punch the ball clear in the first half but Arteta felt he instead connected with Merino’s head - however, no penalty was given.

Reflecting on both decisions, the Arsenal boss said: “I don’t understand – it’s just a deflection. There is no danger at all and he (Merino) cannot react because the ball was so close. They decide that is a penalty but then if that is a penalty then the one on Mikel Merino, when he punches him in the head, has to be 1,000% a penalty. These are the margins in this game so it’s very hard to accept. There’s nothing unfortunately that we can do and we’re not going to be able to change it.”

The result continues a tough spell for Arsenal, who are now 12th in the Champions League and fifth in the Premier League before the challenge of Chelsea on Sunday. However, they will hope the return of Ødegaard can help put the spark back in their faltering campaign.