Emotional tributes have been paid to a semi-professional footballer who died in a horrific crash in New Jersey.

Zachary Bautz, who played for the New Jersey Eagles, was driving his truck along Route 322 near Hummelstown in the early hours of Monday morning (November, 11) when it veered off the road. The truck hit a roadside message board and then a concrete barrier, before hitting an abutment of a nearby bridge, landing on its side.

According to Pennsylvania Township police, the 28-year-old died at the scene of the accident.

Nicknamed Zeebo by those who knew him, the footballer was married to Emily Bautz. The couple had been together for five years, and tied the knot in 2023. He also had two children, Donald Jr and Joanne.

Semi-professional footballer Zachary Bautz died at the scene when his truck crashed in New Jersey. | Zeebo Samuel / Facebook

An online obituary to Bautz read: “ Born in Willingboro, Zachary was raised in Delran and became a resident of Maple Shade for the past year. He was employed as a truck driver for J. Ambrogi Foods, Thorofare.

“Zachary was an outstanding athlete throughout high school and was drafted by semi pro football team, the New Jersey Eagles. He enjoyed all Philadelphia sports, especially the Eagles. He was an avid video game player.”

General manager of the New Jersey Eagles, Ashley Lovelace, also paid an emotional tribute as the club confirmed it will be retiring his number 42 shirt. She said: “It’s not too many people, let alone women that can say they had the pleasure of being a general manager of a semi-pro football team.

“It’s even more rare that you come across special souls that you just knew that you just knew were different. Zeebo Samuel you were just that different. My heart breaks for you and your family.”