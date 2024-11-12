NFL star Hakeem Adeniji who plays for Cleveland Browns announced the heartbreaking news in an Instagram reel that he and his wife Kayla’s first son, Semiu Zade Adeniji, had died.

Hakeem Adeniji revealed that “it has been a rough couple of months for us.” After explaining that he had been hurt in pre season, he then revealed that he had almost collapsed and “had two blood clots in my lungs,” and went on to say “fortunately I was okay but had to be on blood thinners for at least six months.”

He then said that he went home and they were getting ready to have their boy. Hakeem Adeniji explained that they went for an ultrasound and couldn’t hear anything and “it was the worst moment of my life.” Hakeem Adeniji said that they got to hold their little boy and thanked all his friends for their support and asked for prayers. “He is going to live on in our hearts forever,” he said of his son Semiu Zade Adeniji. “I love my wife and she loves me and we are going to get through this,” he also said.

Following Hakeem Adenij’s tragic news, many fans have shared their condolences with him and one said: “I’m so incredibly sorry. Only parents who have delivered their babies and left empty handed know that sort of pain. The song Well Done by the Afters was such a gift when we said goodbye to our final baby. I hope if you and your wife listen that it provides comfort from the Lord. Praying for your entire family, especially your wife and yourself as you navigate this. Hold each other tight.”

Two days ago, Hakeem Adenij shared a photograph of him and his wife Kayla holding their baby son Semiu Zade Adeniji, with the caption: “Better days ahead of us.” He also shared another message where he wrote: “It’s been a little over a week since we lost our boy. There’s been anger, sadness and emptiness. The fact that he is gone has set in now and nothing can change that. I’ll never get to see him grow up, and he’ll never get to read his journal I wrote for him. I miss him and I’ll miss him everyday for the rest of my life.”

Hakeem also wrote that “Kayla and I want to remember him for all the happy times he gave us,and all the hard moments he got us through. As we continue with life, I don’t want anyone to treat me any different than before, or feel like they can’t say certain things around me”

He ended with these words: “When and if I ever get that opportunity again I’ll never take a day for granted. I love my boy and he will live through us.”