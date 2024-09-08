Nicole Kidman was awarded best actress for her role in ‘Babygirl’ at the Venice Film Festival but had to miss the ceremony after hearing the news that her mother Janelle Ann Kidman had suddenly passed away.

A statement about the death of Nicole Kidman’s mother Janelle Ann Kidman was delivered by Babygirl’s director Halina Reijn. Via The Associated Press, the statement said: "I arrived in Venice and found out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed. "I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me and made me."

Nicole Kidman has always spoken in previous interviews about her mother’s support and in 2020, told the Sydney Morning Herald that "She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her.” She also said that “But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths."

Nicole Kidman is heartbroken over the death of her mother. Here she is with her late father Anthony and mother Janelle at the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California 20 January 2002 | Getty Images

"Mom didn’t necessarily get the career that she wanted, but she was determined that her daughters would have opportunities that were equal," Kidman added. "That’s given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad."

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Nicole Kidman discussed acting roles she was drawn to and said: “As a kid, I was always a bit, I suppose, darker. I was drawn to things that were unusual. And that's partly to do with my parents. My mom's always questioned things, wanted us not to conform. So, with roles, I like to be in a place of discomfort. I do my best work in the most complicated roles. I don't have the capacity to be lighter, and I so wish I did. I'm working on it. And I don't get offered stuff that I go, Wow, I can't wait to do that.”

Nicole Kidman’s late father Antony Kidman was a scientist, clinical psychologist and novelist, her mother Janelle Ann worked as a nursing educator. Her parents were Australian citizens who were on an educational visa in the USA at the time of Nicole Kidman’s birth, which is why Nicole was able to claim dual citizenship in Australia and the United States. Nicole Kidman’s sister Antonia is a journalist and TV presenter.