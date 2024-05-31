The official trailer for A Family Affair has dropped featuring a steamy scene between Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron.

Things are heating up in the bedroom in Netflix’s new romantic comedy A Family Affair. Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron share a steamy embrace in the trailer for the upcoming rom-com that also stars Joey King.

A Family Affair tells the story of Zara Ford (King), whose mother (Kidman) starts a relationship with her famous boss, Chris Cole (Efron). According to a snippet from the official trailer which dropped on May 29, the personal assistant uncovers their secret romance after walking in on them in the bedroom - yikes!

Efron has described the upcoming Netflix comedy as “funny, romantic and entertaining”. Speaking to People, the High School Musical star described the chemistry between him and Kidman as “seamless, natural and fun”. He said: “ I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she as an actress, she is equally kind, caring and wonderful to spend time with.”

This is the second time the pair have had an on-screen love affair, their last romantic pairing was in The Paperboy in 2012. Here’s everything you need to know about A Family Affair.

What is A Family Affair about?

A Family Affair follows Zara Ford (King), a personal assistant to famous film star Chris Cole (Efron), who discovers he is having an affair with her mother Brooke (Kidman) after she accidently walks in on them in the bedroom.

The synopsis from Netflix reads: “A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.”

Is there a trailer for A Family Affair?

Yes, Netflix released the official trailer for A Family Affair on May 29, which contains a steamy scene between Kidman and Efron, causing King’s character to run into a wall and knock herself out. You can watch the trailer for A Family Affair below.

When can I watch A Family Affair?

A Family Affair will be available to watch on Netflix from June 28, the film was originally due to be released in November 2023 but was delayed due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Sag-Aftra strikes.