A pundit is not happy with a member of the Manchester United squad.

As England get ready for their Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland during the international break, here are all the biggest rumours from around the Premier League today.

A pundit has laid some heavy criticism at the feet of a Manchester United forward - meanwhile, Newcastle United have received some discouraging news on the transfer front regarding a possible replacement for one of their top stars.

Troy Deeney tears into Marcus Rashford for atmosphere in Manchester United’s dressing room

This season, the morale within the Manchester United dressing room has looked lower than ever. The Red Devils currently sit 13th in the Premier League table with just 15 points from 11 games - and TalkSPORT pundit Troy Deeney thinks that Marcus Rashford is one of the key culprits for the funk around the squad.

Deeney is not impressed with the way Rashford conducts himself on and off the pitch - furthermore, he thinks that the 27-year-old is not performing ‘to the standard we know he can’.

The former Watford striker believes that Rashford is not setting a good example for the young players at the club, accusing him of thinking that ‘the world owes him a favour’.

Speaking with TalkSPORT, Deeney said: “For a little while now, let's be honest, he hasn't delivered to the standard that we know he can. When I see what happened with Garnacho at the weekend, he scores and he's a bit sulky because a few fans have decided to get on his case or whatever.

“I think that stems from Marcus as well - and hear me out on this when Marcus is throwing his arms about and [is acting like] the world owes him a favour, what if you're a young player you're looking up to him? Why would you not go ‘well I'm gonna act the same way’?”

Newcastle United ‘unlikely’ to sign Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus

There is talk of Alexander Isak departing Newcastle United at some point in the future - if this happens, they will need to a replace him. One of the players who was thought to be in their sights was Gabriel Jesus - however, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown is sceptical over whether this move will take place or not.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “I don’t think he’s one they’re going to be looking at. If they’re going to lose Isak, who I hold in very high regard, finding a replacement of comparable standard for him is going to be very difficult.

“They’ll want a real top-level centre forward who can guarantee them goals and help to link play. I don’t see Jesus as that type of player and I don’t think Newcastle will either. His record at Arsenal isn’t the most impressive and there’s a reason they want to move him on.

“They might be interested in bringing him in as a back-up player if they think they’re going to keep Isak, but he’s not one of the names in line to replace him.“