Footballer arrested by police over accusations he frauded £7m from fans and teammates

A retired Egyptian footballer has been arrested by police on suspicion of fraud.

Central defender Ali Ghazal was placed into custody on Monday, November 11, authorities confirmed. Ghazal, 32, represented the Egyptian national team during his career, as well as playing for the likes of CD Nacional in Portugal and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the MLS.

According to police, Ghazal was arrested on suspicion of frauding £7m. Officers received multiple reports from individuals - including other footballers - accusing the defender of scamming them.

It is alleged that Ghazal offered to pump his victim’s money into an import and export company, promising them a return on their investment. He was arrested after an investigation found that none of the promised profits were ever handed out.

Ghazal played 197 games at a club level throughout his career, which culminated at Egyptian side Wadi Degla in 2023, where he retired at the end of the season. According to Transfermarkt, in the peak of his career he was valued at €2.6m, when he moved from Nacional to Guizhou FC in 2017. He later left the Chinese side on a free transfer.