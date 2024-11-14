Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A footballer who previously played for the French national team has dodged jail after being convicted of sexual assault.

Wissam Ben Yedder, previously a striker for AS Monaco, was found guilty of drunk driving, refusal to comply and sexual assault while intoxicated by Nice Criminal Court.

Now, while the 34-year-old has been convicted in court, he now faces a slew of other accusations, including one from his estranged wife. But Ben Yedder won’t be defending himself from behind bars after escaping a custodial sentence.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, November 12, Ben Yedder was handed a two year suspended sentence, with a victim surcharge of €6,500 and court costs of €5,000. His driving licence has also been suspended for six months for the drink driving charge.

Wissam Ben Yedder has been convicted of drink driving and sexual assault. | AFP via Getty Images

His father’s vehicle, which he was driving at the time of his arrest, has been returned to him.

Lawyers Hasna Louze and Marie Roumiantseva said: “Wissam Ben Yedder has taken note of the decision rendered by the Nice judicial court. While he has the greatest respect for the judicial decisions of the French courts, he nevertheless contests the legal qualification of sexual assault retained by the court and intends to appeal this conviction.

“In the meantime, he continues to receive the necessary care, as well as intensive sports training that he started in October. He will be ready to return to the field in the coming weeks.”

Ben Yedder has also been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault at a party in 2023. He has paid €900,000 in bail for this case, which is still under investigation; his brother, Sabri, has been charged too.

In December, Ben Yedder is set to be tried for psychological violence against his wife - the pair began divorce proceedings in May 2023.