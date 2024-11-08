Chesterfield FC footballer Ryan Colclough appears in court after being charged with GBH
Chesterfield FC winger Ryan Colclough appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court yesterday (November 7) where he denied a charge of GBH without intent. The 29-year-old was charged after an incident with another man in the toilets of the Red Lion pub in Church Street, Brimington, on January 27.
According to the prosecution, Colclough knocked the victim unconscious with a single punch after an escalated argument. The footballer says he was defending himself, and was wearing a boot at the time thanks to an injury - leaving him unable to escape.
Colclough, from Settlement Drive in Clowne, pleaded not guilty to the charge, meaning the case will now go to crown court. He was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, December 5.
The winger has not been suspended by Chesterfield and is still available for selection. Chesterfield, who were promoted from the National League last season, currently sit sixth in League Two and are unbeaten in their last six games.
Colclough is yet to get onto the scoresheet himself, with striker Will Grigg bagging most of the goals so far this season.