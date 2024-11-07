Poignant tributes have been paid to a young footballer who died in a crash last weekend.

Thomas Grindley - known affectionately by his teammates as Ghandi - was driving a grey BMW when it collided with a black Renault Clio on the A34 Stone Road southbound, at about 8.30pm on Saturday, November 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grindley, who played for Wedgwood FC in division five of the Coors Sunday Football League, was just 21 years old. A passenger in the BMW and the driver of the Clio were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Footballer Tom Grindley, 21, died in a crash on the A34 last weekend. | Staffordshire Police

In an emotional tribute, his family said: “Our dearly loved son, brother and grandson, Tom, was so well liked and loved by everyone for his infectious character. He was the life and soul of the party and would do anything for anybody, lighting up the room wherever he went with his lovely smile and practical jokes.

“He will be greatly missed by so many. Taken from us too soon, forever 21, Tom.

“We want to say a big thank you to everybody for your comforting words, messages and support. We would like some time as a family to try to get through this very, very difficult time.”

A statement from Wedgwood FC added: “RIP to Tom Grindey (Gandhi), our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

A spokesperson from Staffordshire Police confirmed they are investigating the circumstances around Grindley’s death. They said: “We’re appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or those travelling between Trentham and the Monkey Forest island at about 8.15pm last night to get in touch with us, particularly those with dashcam footage.

“We’re also keen to speak to a number of car enthusiasts in the layby area who may have vital information that can help with our collision investigation. Call 101, quoting incident 691 of 2 November.”