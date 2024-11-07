A teenage boy has died after collapsing during a school football match, parents have been told.

On Tuesday (November 5) evening, Ashton on Mersey School in Manchester hosted Sale High School in an after-school football match. During the game, a player from Sale, 15, collapsed on the pitch and died.

Emergency services rushed to the pitch, but the youngster - who has not yet been named - did not survive.

Ashton on Mersey School in Manchester. | Google Street View

In a letter sent to parents, Lee McConaghie, headteacher of Ashton on Mersey School, said: “It is with deep sadness that I write to you with information about a serious incident that took place at Ashton on Mersey School on Tuesday evening.

“During a Year 11 football match a pupil from Sale High School collapsed. I have subsequently been informed that the pupil has tragically died despite all the efforts of the staff and the emergency services. The thoughts and condolences of the Ashton on Mersey School community are with the family and friends of the pupil.

“We recognise that this will be especially challenging for many of our pupils and intensive support is in place for those closest to the incident. Should any other pupils feels distressed, or if they simply need someone to talk to, they should contact a Head of Year and additional pastoral support will be provided.”