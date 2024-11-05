Footballer and his father are arrested in police investigation of drug trafficking network
The player, who is in his 30s but has not been identified, and his father were both arrested on suspicion of organised crime offences in Dublin last week.
It comes as part of a lengthy police investigation and a number of raids - which have seen officers seize more than €3m of drugs, as well as half a million in cash and luxury vehicles. Police believe they operate along the east coast in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare and Wexford, as well as being linked to drug conspiracies in Cork.
The player’s father is in his 60s, and the two are thought to be at the top of the gang network’s food chain. Both men, from Crumlin, were arrested on Thursday, October 31.
A Garda spokesperson said: “The man in his 60s arrested as part of this investigation has been released without charge, pending the submission of a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
“The two men in their 20s and 30s remain in garda custody. Investigations are ongoing.
“The investigation targets persons suspected of being involved in drug trafficking, money laundering and drug-related intimidation as part of a criminal organisation.”
According to Sunday World, a source has indicated that the gang has been making “plenty of money” while operating under the radar.