St Mirren forward Kevin van Veen has appeared in court charged with domestic abuse.

The 33-year-old appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court where he entered no plea the charge of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards his partner or ex-partner. Van Veen’s case is set to continue until November 28.

The Dutch footballer joined the Paisley side in the summer on loan from FC Groningen. He previously played in the Scottish Professional Football League at sides Kilmarnock and Motherwell.

Van Veen was left out of the St Mirren squad for the club’s match against St Johnstone due to injury, but is now set to miss the upcoming weekend fixture. In a statement, St Mirren said: St Mirren Football Club is aware of a court appearance and ongoing criminal investigation into Kevin van Veen.

“The club will conduct its own investigation into this matter and Kevin will not be available for Saturday’s match. We will make no further comment during this process.”

It comes after St Mirren parted ways with former player Shaun Rooney exiting the club after being charged in connection with an assault at a Glasgow takeaway in September. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault on an 18-year-old woman and a breach of the peace against an 18-year-old man in takeaway premises on Queen Street, Glasgow, in the early hours of Thursday, 19 September. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date."