Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Mirren defender Shaun Rooney has been charged following an alleged assault against a woman in a takeaway shop in Glasgow.

Police Scotland confirmed on Friday (September 27) that the 28-year-old SPFL star had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident in Glasgow’s city centre. The force said in a statement: "A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault on an 18-year-old woman and a breach of the peace against an 18-year-old man in takeaway premises on Queen Street, Glasgow, in the early hours of Thursday 19 September 2024.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish top-flight side St Mirren confirmed that they have suspended the player, who had just joined the club in summer following a spell at English League One club Fleetwood Town. Rooney previously played for Scottish sides Inverness Caledonian Thistle, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic among other.

St Mirren defender Shaun Rooney has been suspended from the club after he was charged with assaulting a woman in a Glasgow takeaway. | Getty Images

St Mirren said in a statement: “St Mirren Football Club has suspended Shaun Rooney today, on a precautionary basis, after he disclosed to the club his involvement in an alleged incident in Glasgow City Centre last week.

“The club will now undertake a full investigation into this incident and will make no further comment during this process.”