Shaun Rooney: St Mirren defender charged with assaulting woman in Glasgow takeaway as club suspends player
Police Scotland confirmed on Friday (September 27) that the 28-year-old SPFL star had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident in Glasgow’s city centre. The force said in a statement: "A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault on an 18-year-old woman and a breach of the peace against an 18-year-old man in takeaway premises on Queen Street, Glasgow, in the early hours of Thursday 19 September 2024.
"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
Scottish top-flight side St Mirren confirmed that they have suspended the player, who had just joined the club in summer following a spell at English League One club Fleetwood Town. Rooney previously played for Scottish sides Inverness Caledonian Thistle, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic among other.
St Mirren said in a statement: “St Mirren Football Club has suspended Shaun Rooney today, on a precautionary basis, after he disclosed to the club his involvement in an alleged incident in Glasgow City Centre last week.
“The club will now undertake a full investigation into this incident and will make no further comment during this process.”
