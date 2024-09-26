Sacked TV star Jermaine Jenas breaks his silence and discusses potential comeback
Jermaine Jenas was sacked by the BBC after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a female colleague. Following his sacking, he revealed in an interview with The Sun how his wife Ellie had reacted and said:“We’ve not really spoken properly since. She’s absolutely raging.”
Jermaine Jenas also said about his wife, who is mother to Geneva, Oliva and Jacob, that “My wife is solid and she’s amazing. She is kind. She just needs some time.”Jermaine also has a teenage daughter Sancha who lives with her mother in the States.
In a video shared to his Instagram story, Jermaine Jenas has given an update on the situation and hints at a possible comeback. He said: “Obviously I’ve been missing for a while on socials.” He then had to momentarily stop filming to deal with his dog before coming back on.
Jermaine Jenas then said: “I just thought it was important for me to jump on her and just to talk to you lot and just say thank you really for the level of support that you’ve shown me. It’s clearly been a difficult period for me but one that I definitely will grow from.”
He went on to say that “We’re human beings, that's what it is, you’ll learn from it and become a better person. I think those are the things that are important in life, none of us are perfect and we’ve just gotta find a way to keep moving forward. Look after our babies and our families in the best possible way and that’s something I am trying to do.
Jermaine Jenas went on to thank his followers and said: “It’s been really nice the level of support you’ve shown me. It’s been a nice opener as well as I kinda lost connection with my followers along the way and it has been nice to reconnect with a lot of you who have been kind to send me messages. I have tried to get back to as many as I can and I will continue to do so.
Jermaine Jenas then revealed that “there’s been some exciting stuff I have been working onso hopefully you'll all have that to look forward to very soon."
"And also hopefully I'll just be back talking about what I love really which is football."
Earlier this month, Jermaine Jenas’s wife Ellie broke her silence on Instagram to reveal what she’s been working on and said: “I’m so excited to finally reveal something very special that I have been working on for the last 3 years with @steph8ami.”
Ellie then revealed that she has been working on Preppy Skin, “a new personal care brand aimed at kids and teens.” She said: “As a mother of 4, I knew that there was a gap for something immersive, fun but also (and most important to my eldest) has to look amazing for her Get ready with me routines!”
