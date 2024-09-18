Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jermaine Jenas was a pundit on BBC’s Match of the Day and a regular on The One Show before he was sacked after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a female colleague.

It has been nearly a month since former footballer Jermaine Jenas was sacked by the BBC. In an interview with The Sun, Jermaine Jenas spoke about how his wife Ellie had reacted and said: “We’ve not really spoken properly since. She’s absolutely raging.”

Jermaine Jenas also said: “My wife is solid and she’s amazing. She is kind. She just needs some time.”

Jermaine Jenas got engaged to his wife in 2009 and they married two years later. They share three children together, Geneva, Oliva and Jacob, Jermaine also has a teenage daughter Sancha

Jermaine Jenas’ wife breaks silence after he was sacked by the BBC | Getty Images

Jermaine Jenas’s oldest daughter Sancha lives in the States with her mum who emigrated there when she was seven years old. Jermaine has previously said: 'My eldest is 15 and she's from the first relationship I had and lives in America now with her mum.”

It is not known the current status of Jermaine and Ellie’s relationship but she still has both “Mummy and wife” on her Instagram bio. She has not spoken publicly since her husband’s sacking and subsequent revelations but has now broken her silence to reveal her latest project.

Ellie said: “I’m so excited to finally reveal something very special that I have been working on for the last 3 years with @steph8ami.”

Ellie goes on to say that she has been working on Preppy Skin, “a new personal care brand aimed at kids and teens.” Ellie reveals that “As a mother of 4, I knew that there was a gap for something immersive, fun but also (and most important to my eldest) has to look amazing for her Get ready with me routines!”

Since posting about her new venture, Ellie has been inundated with well wishes. Giovanna Fletcher was one of the first to congratulate her and said: “Whoooop! Exciting things to come!”