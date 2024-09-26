Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Vera, an accomplished wrestler who just missed out on competing for Team USA in the summer Olympic Games in Paris, has died at the age of 33.

The Cuban-born athlete went into cardiac arrest while playing a pick-up game of football on July 29 in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to his team, New Jersey Wolves FC. He was hospitalised amid the health battle but he unfortunately lost his life on Monday night (September 23) after “an unexpected infection took hold over the weekend”.

His death was confirmed by USA Wrestling Executive Director Rich Bender, who said: “Our hearts have been broken. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Elena, Alina and all of Alan’s family, as well as those who have known Alan. The wrestling community mourns the loss of a great champion, whose incredible life impacted so many within USA Wrestling and around the world.”

A GoFundMe page had been set up in Vera’s honour after he and his wife Elena Pirozkhova welcomed a baby girl earlier this summer. At the time of writing, the fundraiser, which had been raising funds for Vera’s young family’s care before his death, has almost reached its target of $50,000.

Fundraiser organiser Abhishek Chand said in an update: “We are heartbroken to share that Alan passed away last night at around 8 p.m. After an unexpected infection took hold over the weekend, his body, despite fighting with every ounce of strength for the past two months, could no longer endure the battle. While his passing brings a sense of peace knowing he is no longer suffering, the void left behind is immeasurable.”

Vera, who was born in Cuba, competed for his home country in the 2010s before immigrating to the US. During his time in Cuba, he won old at the 2016 Pan American Championships and bronze in the 2015 Pan American Games.

He would later compete in several event for Team USA, including scooping four Senior National titles. Vera was a member of USA Wrestling’s Greco-Roman National Team, and just narrowly missed out on competing at the Paris Olympic Games in the summer.

His coach Herb House said: "Ever since he came into my life in 2016, he has been a true leader, always ready to do anything for anyone in need. His selflessness and dedication have made a lasting impact on me."