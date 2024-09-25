Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cat Glover, a rapper and choreographer who collaborated with music legend Prince, has died at the age of 60.

Glover was a famed singer, rapper, choreographer and dancer who worked extensively with the ‘Purple Rain’ hitmaker. Her cause of death is as of yet unknown.

The family of Glover said in a statement on Facebook: ”It’s with great sadness that we formally announce the passing of Catherine Vernice Glover- AKA “Cat”. Please allow her children, family and friends privacy at this difficult time. A further statement will be released in due course. “Dance with the Angels, we love you”.”

She worked with Prince on his 1987 album ‘Sign O’ The Times’ and toured with the musician throughout 1988 and 1989 on the Lovesexy tours. Glover can be seen sharing the stage with Prince in footage from the 1987 ‘Sign O’ The Times’ concert films, as well as footage from the 1989 Lovesexy Live broadcast. She also contributed to his 1994 record ‘Black Album’.

Cat Glover and Prince together onstage during the 1988 Lovesexy tour in Belgium | Getty Images

Speaking to Video Soul in 1987, Glover spoke about her working relationship with the musical icon. She said: "I've always idolized him, and it's not an intimate thing, it's just... he's great. I don't think there's anyone that can be as creative as he can - dance, play all his instruments. I've actually sat in the studio and watched him put down everything by himself, and I've just gone, 'My God, he's incredible, he really is.'"