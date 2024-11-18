Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham midfield Rodrigo Bentancur has been handed a seven match ban by the FA after he used a racial slur about his Spurs teammate Son Heung-min.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Uruguayan footballer, 27, made the comments while appearing on a television show in his home country in June. As a result, the FA has slapped him with a £100,000 fine and banned him from being selected for Spurs’ next seven matches.

This means that Bentancur will miss key showdowns, including the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United as well as Spurs’ trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City in their next Premier League match. The ban only covers domestic matches however, with Bentancur still available for the club’s upcoming Europa League matches against AS Roma and Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodrigo Bentancur has been handed a seven-match ban after using a racial slur about his Spurs teammate Son Heung-min during a TV interview. | AFP via Getty Images

An FA spokesperson said: “An independent regulatory commission has imposed a seven-match suspension and £100,000 fine on Rodrigo Bentancur for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a media interview. It was alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It was further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin. Rodrigo Bentancur denied this charge, but the independent Regulatory Commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing.”

What did Bentancur say about Son Heung-min?

Bentancur cause controversy with his appearance on the ‘Por La Camiseta’ show in Uruguay in June. The host of the show, Rafa Cotelo, asked the footballer for a shirt of his teammates.

In response, Bentancur asked “Sonny’s?”, in reference to his South-Korean teammate Son, before adding: "It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Son spoke about the incident on social media a few days after the interview aired. He told supporters: "He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised. Lolo [Bentancur] would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all. We're past this, we're united, and we will be back together in preseason to fight for our club as one."