Tributes have been paid to a young beautician who died on a night out to celebrate her 25th birthday.

Chloe Ferris was at a nightclub when she died in the early hours of Sunday morning. She was out with friends on Saturday night ahead of her 25th birthday which was to be on Wednesday.

The emergency services were called to Lux nightclub in Belfast at about 2.20am after reports that two women had fallen unconscious. Ms Ferris died by the time police arrived, and another woman is still in hospital.

A notice published by Healy Brothers Funeral Directors of Belfast says: “Chloe passed away December 1 2024. Beloved daughter of Declan and Sharon, much loved sister of Christopher, Declan and Barry, much loved aunt, niece, cousin, part of the ‘Sister Squad’ and friend to many. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother, father and entire family circle.”

Chloe Ferris, 24, who died in Lux nightclub in Belfast on Sunday, December 1, 2024 | Facebook/Chloe Ferris

Speaking to The Irish News from Chloe’s home in Newtownabbey, her father Declan said his daughter made the most of life.

“Our whole family is just heartbroken. Chloe was out celebrating her birthday and for something like this to happen is beyond belief,” Declan said. “Chloe was an incredibly hard-working girl, she worked nine to nine every day and Saturday was the only time she would have been able to get a day off in the lead-up to Christmas.

“Chloe built a successful business and had a great group of friends who were extremely close. She had travelled the world and really lived life to the full. We had actually been saying to her that she needed to relax a bit. She went to Africa as well to help the children out there, that’s the type of girl she was. She wasn’t one to save money or anything like that, she worked hard and enjoyed herself and then did it all again.

Her former primary school St Clare's in west Belfast put out a statement saying: “Chloe always had a smile on her face and will not be forgotten. Chloe is fondly remembered by her teachers... as a warm, positive and bubbly girl”.

Chloe’s death sparked an outbreak of grief on social media with comments such as “So tragic, such a beautiful young lady. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends” seen on many stories about the tragedy.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in her 20s at a nightclub in Belfast city centre during the early hours of Sunday 1 December.

“Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the venue at around 2.20am following reports that two women had fallen unconscious. Sadly upon the arrival of the emergency services, one of the women was found to have passed away. The other was taken to hospital where she remains undergoing treatment.

“Police inquiries are at a very early stage and anyone who believes they may have information that could assist can contact police on 101 or submit information online here.”