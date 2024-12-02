A devoted single father-of-two tragically died in front of his young children after collapsing at home.

Dario Dimino, 28, was found unresponsive on Friday morning (November 29) and his children, Vinny, 11, and Kourteney, nine, sought help from a neighbour who performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Despite their best efforts, Dario was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Dario’s brother Dino Dimino described the immense love Dario had for his children and the sacrifices he made for them, in a heartfelt announcement on a GoFundMe page.

He wrote: “For the past 11 years, Dario was a dedicated, loving single father to his two children, Vinny and Kourteney. He was their hero, their protector, and no challenge was too great for him as he worked to give them a happy, fulfilling life. Though he didn’t have much, Dario always made the most of what he had, and his gratitude for the little things in life was one of his many beautiful qualities.”

The family is raising funds to cover Dario’s funeral expenses, including a headstone, and to provide financial support for his children as they face life without their father. Dino said: “Any remaining funds will go directly to Vinny and Kourteney to ensure they have the support they need as they grow up without their father.”

He added: “Dario may no longer be with us, but his love and dedication to his children will live on. I have made a promise to care for Vinny and Kourteney as they continue their journey, and with the support of my family and partner, we will do everything we can to honour Dario’s memory and provide for them in the years ahead.

“Your love, support, and donations mean more than words can express, and we are deeply grateful for anything you can contribute during this incredibly difficult time. As the holiday season approaches, we ask for your help to ease the financial burden we now face.

A friend Quasim Khan wrote: “Really sad news. I heard about Dario’s passing on Saturday. Dario was in my year in secondary school. We were never in the same class, but he would occasionally have a chat with me every now and then around school. He was one of the very few that was nice to me in school. He was a genuine nice fella. I hope his kids get the support that they need to get them through this. I’m sure Dario’s family will ensure this happens.”