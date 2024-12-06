Alana Armstrong: Man charged with murder and attempted murder after mother killed in Derbyshire hit-and-run

6th Dec 2024, 11:00am
A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after the death of a 25-year-old mother in a hit-and-run.

Alana Armstrong was knocked off of an e-bike and killed in a collision with a 4x4 Land Rover Discovery in Pleasley, Derbyshire last week. The 25-year-old, from Tibshelf, died at the scene on Batley Lane on November 26 at around 8pm.

Ms Armstrong had been riding pillion on the e-bike, which was being ridden by a man in his 30s. The driver was injured in the incident and has since had part of his leg amputated as a result.

Alana Armstrong, 25, died at the scene of the collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley in Derbyshire at around 8pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Derbyshire Police has said that the e-bike was being followed by the 4x4 before the car rammed into the bike. The car then drove off without stopping.

The force has confirmed that 23-year-old Keaton Muldoon, from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with murder and attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 6.

