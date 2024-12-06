A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after the death of a 25-year-old mother in a hit-and-run.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alana Armstrong was knocked off of an e-bike and killed in a collision with a 4x4 Land Rover Discovery in Pleasley, Derbyshire last week. The 25-year-old, from Tibshelf, died at the scene on Batley Lane on November 26 at around 8pm.

Ms Armstrong had been riding pillion on the e-bike, which was being ridden by a man in his 30s. The driver was injured in the incident and has since had part of his leg amputated as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alana Armstrong, 25, died at the scene of the collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley in Derbyshire at around 8pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Derbyshire Police has said that the e-bike was being followed by the 4x4 before the car rammed into the bike. The car then drove off without stopping.

The force has confirmed that 23-year-old Keaton Muldoon, from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with murder and attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 6.