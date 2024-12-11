A driver who killed a British tourist in Mallorca, Spain, has been spared jail.

Jennifer Worth, 32, was killed in the crash two years ago in 2022, and now the driver, Anna Carolina Lindell Sanchez has been given a driving ban - sparing jail. Worth’s boyfriend, Royal Navy Lieutenant James Jeffcoate was also injured in the incident.

A judge in Spain said that Sanchez’s actions did not constitute criminal behaviour, despite the vehicle having no MOT and bad tyres. Jennifer was a former dental nurse and also enjoyed ballroom dancing and was on the island for a winter break.

Her dad, Michael Worth, wants the judgement overruled. He said: “I was at the trial and this hasn’t gone the way we were led to believe it would. No-one was calling for this woman to rot in jail for the rest of her life but I would have thought a suspended prison sentence and a driving ban is a fair punishment for someone whose actions have led to a loss of life.

Jennifer Worth. A driver who killed the British tourist in Mallorca, Spain, has been spared jail | CJ Dancing/Facebook

“She should have paid for that. My daughter and her partner were standing in what should have been a pedestrian safe area waiting to cross the road once the lights changed.

“They were hit from behind. There were no skid marks until after the impact.”

He added: “This woman has taken her eyes off the road albeit for a few seconds and that’s why my daughter has died. This whole thing has been washed under the carpet as far as I’m concerned and I want what’s happened out there in the public domain.”

Her friend Judie Middlewick also said: “I am still trying to come to terms with it, she has been completely on my mind since hearing the news. Such a lovely and bubbly person. Going to miss your smiley face Jen. God bless and dance with the angels.”

At the time of her passing, CJ Dancing wrote on Facebook: “I have some heartbreaking news to tell all our students about the tragic news about one of our beloved students and friend. Jennifer Worth whilst on holiday just before Christmas was tragically killed in a road traffic accident.

“Jenn was one of the most uplifting, vivacious, funny and charismatic souls you were ever likely to meet, and would light up any room. We were utterly heartbroken”.

The acquittal ruling states: “It’s been proven Anna Carolina Lindell Sanchez became distracted for unknown reasons for a few seconds. It was a momentary distraction which even when it is negligent and not adequate, is still possible in the average citizen. It’s not unthinkable or illogical that it was just an instant of mental evasion.”