Andrew Frazer has been left paralysed down one side and unable to speak after being punched by a bouncer at a bar in Benidorm.

Andrew Frazer, 43, was said to have been floored by a doorman in an "unprovoked" attack during a lads’ break to Benidorm. The dad-of-two, from St Helens, Merseyside, had to have part of his skull cut away to relieve swelling on the brain.

He is now back in the UK after a gruelling 27-hour journey in the back of a private ambulance because his injuries were too severe for a medical flight .A 42-year-old Romanian man has been arrested over the incident which took place in the early hours on November 14 outside a pub in Benidorm’s famous Little England area.

The unnamed suspect was held last week on suspicion of a crime of wounding, but was released on bail pending an ongoing criminal probe. He appeared before a judge in a behind-closed-doors court hearing where he denied being the man who assaulted Mr Frazer.

Mr Frazer’s brother Ian filed a complaint to police after the alleged assault on his sibling, who works as a ramp agent for DHL at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Andrew's sister-in-law Claire Howard said he was sent back to his hotel after initial hospital treatment without a CT scan.

His condition worsened, and Mr Frazer was then taken to another hospital the following day, where a scan revealed a serious bleed on the brain. He underwent an emergency craniotomy, a surgical procedure removing part of the skull to access the brain, and was placed in an induced coma.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up after the incident to help fund his return to the UK because he didn’t have travel insurance. It reads: “With your incredible help we have managed to raise enough funds to get him home safely and we can't thank you enough.

“With that being said Andy's awful injury is likely going to cause long term recovery as we don't yet know the full extent of the damage. We would like to push on with this and raise as much funding as possible to support Andy and the family financially along this journey for as long as it takes.”

Andrew's pal Ian was part of the group of six men who flew out to Benidorm. He told Mail Online after the assault: “Some of the lads had not been to Benidorm before so we took them to a couple of places, and landed up in this bar.

“We were leaving at around 1.30am. Andrew was outside waiting for us in the road and we were following him out. My brother was looking over his shoulder to see when we were coming out, and this guy just punched him and knocked him out.

“He fell backwards and hit his head on the road because he was out cold. I ran over and held his head. A British nurse who was walking past with her husband rushed to help and propped his head up. She was horrified by what had happened and stayed with us.”