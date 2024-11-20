Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Spanish holiday hotspot Tenerife is the latest to be “plagued” by bed bugs as holidaymakers have reported being covered in “over 100 bites”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andri Þór Kristjánsson posted on Facebook that her partner and herself stayed at the Princess Inspire hotel in Tenerife for 15 days in July this year but the “relaxing and enjoyable holiday turned into a nightmare”. She said the holiday took a turn “due to a severe bedbug infestation in our room” and her holiday experience “was ruined by over 100 bedbug bites on my body, causing extreme itching and discomfort.”

She said: “My partner also began developing bite marks later during our stay, with more appearing each night even after we moved to a new room. We discovered that the large bedbugs indicated a long-standing infestation, which the hotel failed to address properly. While the hotel moved us to a new room, washed our clothes, and "disinfected" our suitcases, they provided no information on the chemicals used. Disinfecting the suitcases likely did not eliminate bedbug eggs, which means we could bring them home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During our stay, we contacted a licensed exterminator in Iceland, sent him pictures of the bedbugs, and he confirmed that the bedbugs were in the last stage of maturation and were already laying eggs. When we told the hotel management about this, they asked what we considered fair compensation. We requested a refund equivalent to 6 days of our stay, 5 for the completely ruined days and the 6th to cover the extermination costs. The hotel instead offered a small 10% refund, later increased to 15%, along with a 20% discount on a future stay. When we declined this offer, the hotel said they would let their insurance company handle it, which could take a very long time.”

The Spanish holiday hotspot Tenerife is the latest to be “plagued” by bed bugs as holidaymakers have reported being covered in “over 100 bites”. (Photo: Andri Þór Kristjánsson/Facebook) | Andri Þór Kristjánsson/Facebook

The woman added that the hotel’s response was “disgraceful” and “te compensation offered was not enough given the distress, inconvenience, and potential costs we face in making sure the bedbugs do not infest our home.” She said that once the pair returned home they had to throw away “newly purchased suitcases, have our car fumigated by an exterminator, which cost 276 euros, and also had to freeze clothes and shoes we had bought during our holiday”.

Ms Kristjánsson added: “In summary, our stay at the Princess Inspire Tenerife was a disaster due to a severe bedbug infestation and the hotel's failure to provide a fair and timely resolution. With all the bites, it was impossible to sunbathe or enjoy the pool. This ruined holiday cost us 5700 euros for the 15 days, and we are now sharing our horrendous experience publicly to warn others. We hope that no future guests have to endure the same ordeal.”.

She added pictures of her partner and herself with bites over their bodies. A user commented on the Facebook post saying that he was staying at another hotel in Tenerife and had “exactly the same problem”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Kristjánsson shared photos of herself and her partner with bites over their bodies. (Photo: Andri Þór Kristjánsson/Facebook) | Andri Þór Kristjánsson/Facebook

Guests at four-star Blue Sea Puerto Resort Hotel in Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife have also shared photos of the insects found in their bedrooms as well as graphic images of the red raw bites caused by the pests. At least 25 guests have launched legal action for compensation.

Hotel bosses have blamed guests for bringing the 'plague' into the resort. A spokesman for the Blue Sea Puerto Resort Hotel said: “Although there have been cases of bedbugs in our hotel, it is not due to a lack of cleanliness, but this problem has come to us through the luggage of several travellers from France and Central Europe. The plague came to the Canary Islands from Europe and we are trying very hard to take care of it and strictly adhere to the hygiene standards and protocol in order to offer our guests a smooth holiday.”

Bed bugs can be transported from country to country by tourists in their luggage or on their clothes. A spokesperson for the British Pest Control Association (BPCA) told i newspaper: “Bedbugs are travelling pests and love to migrate. They latch on to items such as luggage, clothing and second-hand furniture, which is how they can end up on public transport, in public buildings or in homes and businesses”.

There are a number of reasons behind the rise in bedbugs, however more people are travelling internationally than ever before which means that the number of infestations is rising again. According to the NHS signs of bed bugs include:

bites – often on skin exposed while sleeping, like the face, neck and arms

spots of blood on your bedding – from the bites or from squashing a bedbug

small brown spots on bedding or furniture (bedbug poo)

There are also steps you can take if you think you have bed bugs.

NationalWorld has contacted the Princess Inspire hotel Tenerife for comment.