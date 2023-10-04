With bed bugs currently taking Paris by storm, here’s how to get rid of them permanently and how to check if you have them

Paris is currently experiencing an infestation of bed bugs. This has sparked fears that they could soon invade other countries with France a popular tourist destination that also has direct travel links to London.

People are now frantically trying to find solutions to get rid of and prevent bed bugs, which can be annoying and cause people discomfort. Luckily, there are ways to get rid of them for good with simple tricks.

Last week, the Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire called the infestation “widespread”. “You have to understand that in reality no one is safe, obviously there are risk factors but in reality, you can catch bed bugs anywhere and bring them home,” he said.

Social media videos have been shared to the popular app TikTok, which shows people all grouped together on the metro in Paris, with the seats on the metro deserted as beg bugs may be present.

What kills bed bugs?

Heat treatment - bed bugs will be unable to survive the heat in a washing machine or tumble dryer. However, do not try to kill bed bugs by increasing your indoor temperature with a thermostat, propane space heater, or fireplace - this does not work and is dangerous.

Cold treatment - Bed bugs are cold blooded and can last up to a year without feeding and can thrive in cold conditions. However, they can be killed with a freezer. You must leave the items infested by bed bugs in a sealed bag in the freezer at 0C for three days.

How to check for bed bugs

Despite being tiny little things, they do leave behind evidence that suggests they are present. You should always keep an eye out for signs of bedbugs, this includes odour, specks of blood on bedding, exoskeletons, tiny blackish specks and eggs.

What do their bites look like?