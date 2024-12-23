Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A singer and actress is dealing with triple tragedy after being involved in a car accident, having a major health issue and watching a beloved family member go through surgery.

NCIS actress Simona Milinyte, also known as Simonna, was first involved in a car accident in November. Then, she suffered a collapsed lung, and her much loved pooch Bossy was taken to the vet for surgery.

The 29-year-old star, who is from Lithuania, first shared details of her car accident with her 101K Instagram followers on November 15. Alongside photos of her in the hospital, she wrote: “Night at the ER… Ugh… #Hospital #EmergencyRoom #ER #Emergency . . . Was rear-ended and not doing so well, so had to get help from the docs. Car accidents suck! Please guys be careful when driving. Trust me, it’s not fun when giant car smashes right into the back of your car).”

In a follow-up post earlier this month, she wrote how she had “been going through a lot of pain since”, and also thanked the doctor who had treated her.

Milinyte, who appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles, has also given an interview to DailyMail.com about the accident. She told the publication: “Oh it’s been horrific time. I was peacefully driving home from the music studio and in the middle of the freeway, I suddenly felt a giant hit.

”A guy with a massive SUV just smashed straight into the back of my car. It was rear-end accident - the hit was truly bad. I hit my forehead into the steering wheel and the seatbelt crushed my left shoulder.

“I had bruising all over even on my forehead, shoulder, abdomen.” But, worse was to come for Milinyte. She went on: “The worst pain and problems started a few days after, when the shock was gone. I noticed that my whole abdomen on the right side was extremely bruised. The pain started to get more and more intense around the area where the seatbelt lock was.

“It got so bad that I had to go to the ER. Doctors started doing a lot of tests, CTs, MRI and such. I spent all day and all night in the ER. . . Turns out CT showed that my lung collapsed. I didn’t even know it.”

Now, Milinyte’s lawyers are on the case. She said: “The case is still going and my team of attorneys are working on it, and I’m still undergoing the treatments, so I cannot share too much details but I have the best team helping me to get back on my feet.”

The health issue has had an impact on Milinyte’s career too. “I can’t sing so I had to stop my third album recordings and all rehearsal,” she said.

She added that she’s “still pretty terrified to drive” and starts “shaking every time [she] has to drive. She also shared fears she may have PTSD.

At the same time as recovering from her own health issue, Milinyte is also looking after her Pomeranian dog Bossy. The dog had surgery yesterday (Sunday December 22). In her Instagram Stories, Milinyte asked her followers to pay for her pet’s speedy recovery. In a follow-up post this morning (Monday December 23), Milinyte shared that Bossy was home.

She wrote: “My baby is home and resting. I am not leaving her side for a second.” The star then shared that her dog had been sprayed - which she described as “the most common procedure every dog goes thorugh” - but added that is still “breaks her heart” to see her dog in pain.