West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been rushed to hospital after a car crash, the club has confirmed.

Antonio, 34, was reportedly airlifted to hospital after a significant road traffic collision this afternoon (December 7). It comes ahead of the club’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

No details have been given about the nature of the crash, but West Ham has since confirmed that he is “conscious and communicating” in hospital.

Posting on X, a statement from West Ham said: “West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The club will issue an update in due course.”

The Jamaican joined the Hammers from Nottingham Forest in 2015 and is the club’s all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League, with 68 goals to his name in the top-flight. He has scored just one goal so far this season in West Ham’s 4-1 victory at home against Ipswich Town.

Several clubs, including Forest, Chelsea, Newcastle United and former team Sheffield Wednesday, have sent their best wishes to Antonio and his family.