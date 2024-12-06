The busiest time in the Premier League season is finally upon us.

With two sets of matches in the space of a few days, ‘tis the season for fixture congestion. Teams face a quick turnaround between games, injuries are more likely and player rotation is practically a certainty.

When it comes to predicting results, that makes things particularly difficult, but even harder for an AI that cannot necessarily take these things into consideration. This weekend also features the London derby, with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea going head-to-head.

That being said, here are both mine and ChatGPT’s predictions for gameweek 15.

The London derby of Tottenham v Chelsea is always an exciting fixture to watch. | Getty Images

Everton v Liverpool

ChatGPT: 1-2 | David George: 0-3

The Merseyside derby can often turn into a brutally physical fixture, with crunching challenges and no-nonsense defending from both sides. But Liverpool are dominating the Premier League right now, while Everton seem a shadow of seasons gone by.

Writing about this fixture, ChatGPT said: “Liverpool are top of the form table and have been excellent recently, while Everton have had mixed results.” By contrast, I’m personally not convinced that Everton will find the back of the net, even with the home advantage.

Aston Villa v Southampton

ChatGPT: 3-0 | David George: 4-1

After a 5-1 drubbing courtesy of Chelsea in their own back yard, Southampton must travel to Villa Park this weekend for what presumably will be more of the same. They might bag a goal, but this match will probably be like watching the Hulk club a family of baby seals.

According to ChatGPT, “Southampton are struggling near the bottom of the league,” and this could not be more true. Form is in the bin, questions are being asked about manager Russell Martin, and I can only see this going one way.

Brentford v Newcastle United

ChatGPT: 1-1 | David George: 1-1

On this fixture, ChatGPT said: “Newcastle’s recent form has been inconsistent, and Brentford are generally strong at home despite a tough season.” I think that about sums it up.

Both sides are capable of scoring against one another, but this is going to be a close-run contest. Someone in the Mbuemo-Wissa or Gordon-Isak combinations could well provide a winner, but a draw seems the most likely outcome.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

ChatGPT: 0-2 | David George: 0-4

Make no mistake - Man City are back.

Having ended their winless run with a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest earlier this week, I think Pep Guardiola’s side are stepping out onto the pitch with a point to prove now. Crystal Palace have been inconsistent at best this season, and could serve as the whipping dogs Man City need to build some momentum.

ChatGPT said: “City are looking solid, while Palace have been struggling. City's attacking depth should see them through.”

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

ChatGPT: 2-1 | David George: 1-0

Tough match to call, this one. Nottingham Forest’s form has somewhat dipped in recent weeks, but they are still in the top half of the Premier League. ChatGPT said: “Both sides have struggled lately, but United's quality at home might edge this.”

I think that’s likely to be the case, especially with new manager Ruben Amorim’s more attacking style of play, but Forest’s defence is a difficult nut to crack, and at the other end of the pitch Chris Wood could quite easily snag a goal.

Fulham v Arsenal

ChatGPT: 1-2 | David George: 0-0

Statistically speaking, this game is what happens when an immovable object meets an immovable object.

These are the second and third best defences in the league, in terms of expected goals conceded so far this season. Both teams are also flying high in the league, so this could turn into a cagey affair.

On this fixture, ChatGPT said: “Arsenal have stumbled recently, and Fulham could provide stiff resistance at home. However, Arsenal’s superior squad should prevail.”

Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth

ChatGPT: 1-2 | David George: 1-3

Welcome back, Bournemouth bias - my hype train is ready to leave the station once again.

Currently ninth in the league, AFC Bournemouth will want to build on their current momentum, and a win against relegation battlers Ipswich Town is a great way to do so. Ipswich are more than capable of scoring, despite the Cherries’ statistically solid defence.

Our AI friend wrote: “Ipswich have been solid in their first Premier League season, but Bournemouth are in excellent form.” Well said.

Leicester City v Brighton

ChatGPT: 1-2 | David George: 0-2

On this fixture, ChatGPT said: “Brighton’s creativity and recent draws suggest an even contest, while Leicester remain defensively shaky.”

But the Seagulls have only drawn one of their past five matches, so I’m not exactly certain what the AI has been smoking. They will likely want to bounce back after the midweek defeat against Fulham, too.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

ChatGPT: 3-2 | David George: 2-3

Our second derby of the weekend, Tottenham v Chelsea has the potential to be a total goalfest. ChatGPT said: “This is a close one between two in-form sides. Tottenham's strong attacking edge at home might clinch it.”

Ange Postecoglu’s men will be determined to right the wrongs of this week’s defeat to AFC Bournemouth, but Chelsea are flying high right now, and it feels foolish to bet against them.

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

ChatGPT: 2-1 | David George: 1-0

On this fixture, our AI overlords said: “Both sides are performing well lately, but West Ham’s consistency at home should give them the edge.”

Performing well?! Wolves, who supposedly have a solid defence, have conceded eight goals in the past two games, while West Ham couldn’t score even if we put my nan in goal. I’m not sure she can even catch a ball from her urn, either...

It’ll be a 1-0 result, one way or another, with either Jarrod Bowen or Matheus Cunha being the saving grace for their respective sides.