Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur. All giants of the Premier League, part of the infamous “Big Six”.

And all of them defeated at the Vitality Stadium this season.

Last night (December 5), Tottenham were vanquished by AFC Bournemouth in a 1-0 win, making them the third team in the Big Six to be beaten by the Cherries at home. Defender Dean Huijsen became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer, the 19-year-old heading home Marcus Tavernier’s cross 17 minutes into the contest.

It comes after Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth in October, while Manchester City losing 2-1 at the start of November. All of this, plus a string of other results, have catapaulted the humble Cherries up to ninth in the Premier League table.

For reference, that puts them ahead of Spurs, Newcastle United and Manchester United. Dominic Solanke’s departure in the summer transfer window for £65m left a hole upfront, but club-record signing Evanilson has now settled into Premier League life and is firing on all cylinders.

Manager Andoni Iraola has a reputation for developing attacking sides that aren’t scared of taking the fight to the top teams, but typically aren’t defensive giants. That has changed this season.

According to data from Hub Opta, Bournemouth are the fourth best team in the Premier League for total expected goals conceded, behind Fulham, Arsenal and Liverpool. Even with Marcos Senesi being injured, the Cherries comfortably kept Spurs at bay last night. Although only two clean sheets have been tallied up so far this season, they have looked defensively solid.

During Bournemouth’s first stint in the Premier League in the mid-2010s, us fans were simply happy to be in the league - and while relegation seemed inevitable, we thoroughly enjoyed the ride. Many will argue that the team with Callum Wilson and Josh King was perhaps the strongest the Cherries ever had.

Now, not only does the current squad give it a run for its money, but Bournemouth also have a place in the Europa Conference League in their sights. Yes, the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United will likely turn things around, but some clubs ahead of Iraola’s men in the league - like Nottingham Forest and Fulham - could also slip away.

Perhaps for the first time in the club’s history, European football is genuinely on the cards for AFC Bournemouth fans. I wonder how my wife would fancy a holiday to FC Copenhagen away...