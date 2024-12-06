Could Ange Postecoglou get the sack? Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gestures towards the fans at the end of the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Vitality Stadium on December 05, 2024. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images | Getty Images

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was forced to confront disgruntled fans after his team lost away to Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou must have expected criticism after Tottenham lost to Bournemouth as his team have only won one of their last six games in all competitions. After the game at the Vitality stadium, he was both booed and heckled by Spurs fans.

Ange Postecoglou said he understood the reactions from fans but did make a point of saying: "I didn't like what was being said because I'm a human being but you've got to cop it,"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said: "I've been around long enough to know that when things don't go well you've got to understand the frustration and the disappointment.

"They're rightly disappointed tonight because we've let a game of football get away from us. I'm OK with all that.

"They're disappointed and rightly so. They gave me some direct feedback, which I guess is taken onboard.

Could Ange Postecoglou get the sack?

Listening to TalkSport with Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara last night, it was clear that Spurs fan Jamie O’Hara was very frustrated with the team’s performance and particularly Ange Postecoglou. Although he said: “I like Ange and I like the football he plays,” Jamie O’Hara also said: “There’s a big but coming. Daniel Levy is not going to stand for this. He will sack him. Daniel Levy is all about Champions football, Europa League minimum. If Spurs are tenth in the league after Christmas, they will sack Ange, I am telling you they will sack him.

Tottenham have now dropped below Bournemouth into tenth position and it looks like there may be more injuries worries for Spurs as Ben Davies limped off the pitch.