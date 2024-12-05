Comedian Matt Lucas has spoken out about the homophobia he’s faced as an Arsenal fan amid controversy around LGBTQ+ armbands.

The controversy began when Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, a devout Christian, wrote “I love Jesus” on his rainbow armband during a weekend match. He later wore a different one at a Tuesday game against Ipswich Town that read “Jesus loves you.”

The Football Association (FA) has since reprimanded him for his actions.

In the same Ipswich game, the team’s captain, Sam Morsy, opted not to wear the rainbow armband at all, despite having worn it during the previous weekend. The rainbow armbands are part of the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign, which aims to support the LGBTQ+ community in football and beyond. However, not all players have embraced the initiative.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui, a devout Muslim, refused to wear a rainbow-themed jacket for religious reasons. To avoid singling him out, the club reportedly decided just hours before kickoff on Sunday that no players would wear the jacket.

Arsenal supporter Matt Lucas expressed his frustration, particularly after sharing his personal experiences with homophobia.

He said :”I have been verbally abused twice on the way to football matches so far this season. On both occasions I was minding my own business, head down, walking to the ground.

“I was called 'a f***ing queer ****' by one man and another told me that 'our club doesn't want disgusting gay fans.' If you're a player and that offends you less than wearing a rainbow-coloured armband for a couple of matches, then maybe you're part of the problem.”

The issue escalated into midweek fixtures. The FA reprimanded Guehi for his written messages on the armband but chose not to punish Morsy for refusing to wear it, leading to accusations of inconsistency.

Guehi’s father, a church minister, criticised the FA for what he perceives as double standards. He argued that Morsy’s actions went unpunished because the FA is prioritising LGBTQ+ advocacy over Christian beliefs.