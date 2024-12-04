Legendary ex-Millwall manager John Docherty has died at the age of 84, it has been confirmed.

Docherty is the only gaffer in Millwall’s history to take the Lions to the very top of English football, spearheading them to the old Division One in 1988. This was just two years after he took over the job from George Graham.

Millwall’s side at the time boasted the likes of Teddy Sheringham and Tony Cascarino. Spending his playing days as a winger, Docherty represented clubs such as Brentford, Reading and Sheffield United.

Now, emotional tributes have been paid to a manager who will be “dearly” missed by all.

A statement from Millwall said: “In almost 200 games in charge of the Lions, Docherty left a lasting legacy which, to this day, leaves him as the most successful manager in the club's history.

“Everyone at Millwall Football Club would like to pass on their condolences to John's family and friends at this very sad time.”

A family statement added: “His last words were, 'when's my next match?' Of all the jobs he had, his best memories came from his time at Millwall.

“He loved the club and all its supporters, we will miss him dearly.”

Players will reportedly be playing tribute to “The Doc” at their next match - Saturday’s Championship game against Coventry City, which is taking place at The Den.